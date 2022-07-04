Luton boss finally gets his man at the third time of asking as Freeman joins up

Luke Freeman after signing for the Hatters - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton boss Nathan Jones finally got his man with the signing of experienced midfielder Luke Freeman this afternoon.

The 30-year-old put pen to paper on a move to Kenilworth Road after being released by Sheffield United in the sneer.,

Jones had tried to sign him twice before, admitting in January of this year that finances dictated against the move going through, with Freeman ending up having an injury-hit stint on loan at Championship rivals Millwall.

He has now been able the deal sorted though, with Freeman heading to Slovenia tomorrow with the rest of Town’s squad for a pre-season training camp.

Having played alongside him when the pair were at Yeovil together in 2010, Jones as player-coach and Freeman on loan from Arsenal, the Luton chief Jones expects Town’s new boy to have a similar impact to the two left-footed midfielders he brought to Kenilworth Road in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Robert Snodgrass.

Speaking to the Hatters’ official website, he said: “Luke is someone that is established at the level.

"I have coached and played with him at Yeovil, then he did well at Stevenage, really well at Bristol City and then QPR, and he’s someone we’re delighted to get.

“He’s a fantastic character and a really good technical player; a left-footed, energetic midfielder who is attack minded.

“I’ve tried to sign Luke on two occasions before, wasn’t able to do it even though he had a real desire to do it on both occasions, I just couldn’t quite get there.

"To have finally got him is a big thing.

“He has come in to train with us, he has fitted in, he’s proved his fitness and had a real desire of wanting to play for Luton, so we’re excited by it.

“We’ve had Robert Snodgrass and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who have done really well for us as left footers, and sometimes they are at a premium, so we are delighted to have got it done.