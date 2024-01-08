Luton boss finds it 'strange' that VAR won't be used in FA Cup replay at Bolton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards couldn’t understand why there will be no VAR in use during the Hatters’ FA Cup third round replay at Bolton Wanderers later this month.

The technology was available at Kenilworth Road yesterday, although it didn’t help Town get the result they were after when in the closing stages, Alfie Doughty was brought down inside the area by Trotters defender Will Forrester, the officials in Stockley Park somehow deeming that the incident wasn't a foul, as the scores remained goalless, a decision Edwards felt was ‘a mistake’. Now when the two sides do it all again in around 10 days time at the Toughsheet Stadium, it won’t be available to the referee appointed, as it can only be used in Premier League stadiums due to licensing rules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked about that in his post match press conference, Edwards said: “It is strange and I don't know what to say on that. We’ve got it here today and maybe it makes it just fair for that actual game between the two teams, but then there’s going to be other teams who are going to fall foul of not having it and I do find that quite strange.”

Luton weren't awarded a penalty in their FA Cup clash against Bolton Wanderers on Sunday - pic: Liam Smith

Meanwhile, Trotters boss Ian Evatt, a former team-mate of Edwards at Blackpool, went even further stating that with VAR not going anywhere in the near future, it should be installed in all four tiers of English football. He added: “I’d like to see it applied consistently. The Premier League isn’t more important than the Championship, League One or League Two, so there should be a level of consistency whether we all have it, or we don’t.