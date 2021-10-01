Luton boss: Forward duo's display against Coventry was as good as you'll see in the Championship

Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick both scored doubles against Coventry on Wednesday night

Hatters manager Nathan Jones felt it would be hard pressed to witness a better attacking display than duo Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebyao's efforts in Wednesday night’s 5-0 hammering of Coventry City at Kenilworth Road.

Against a Sky Blues defence who had conceded just six goals in nine matches, and kept three clean sheets in their last four outings, the Town forward pair put them to the sword with ease, grabbing two goals apiece as Luton scored five in the Championship for the first time since October 2006.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “The front two, that’s as good a performance as you’ll see in the Championship.

“You won’t see many better than that, you will not see many better performances from two front men, whatever anyone says.

"Relentlessness, stretch the play, were clinical when they had chances, created for each other, brilliant.”

On the display, Cornick himself, who notched a double for the first time in his professional career, said; “We started really well, early days we stretched it, we went long and that’s what you have to do in these games.

"You’ve got to get the space in the midfield for the players that are good at football to pass it about.

“Me and Eli stretched the game well and the back five, and (Simon) Sluga as well, kicked really well, we stretched early on to create the space.

“It’s one of our strengths to try and win the ball high up, and when you win it high up, it’s a lot easier to score.

"We work on it a lot and it’s paid off.”

Although the Hatters have been struggling with injuries recently, shorn of some of their attacking options in Fred Onyedinma and Admiral Muskwe, Cornick believes knowing they are at the club is only going to help keep him and Adebayo on their toes, along with midfielder Luke Berry too, who was also on target.

He added: "It’s healthy competition, we all want to score, we all want to get assists, so the more goals we can score as a three, the better for the team.

“We’ve got a lot of injuries, Pell’s (Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu) injured as well, we've got Ade, Fred, there’s a lot of people who are injured.

"Al’s (Allan Campbell) just come back, it’s a massive lift for us.