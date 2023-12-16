Luton boss hails Adebayo's impact as he believes Town are showing they can 'pack a punch'

Luton forward Elijah Adebayo - pic: Liam Smith

Luton boss Rob Edwards is hopeful that striker Elijah Adebayo’s clinical nature in front of goal continues against AFC Bournemouth this afternoon as he believes his side are starting to show they can ‘pack a punch’ in the Premier League now.

The 25-year-old is due to start his third top flight game in a row at the Vitality Stadium, the first time he has done that since the opening month of the campaign. Adebayo should be full of confidence as well, scoring twice in his last two outings, and against some pretty big opponents too in Arsenal and Manchester City, as his tally of four now puts him at the top of the Hatters scoring charts.

He has also found the net from all four of his shots on targets as well, as speaking yesterday, boss Edwards was quick to highlight Town’s improved returns in front of goal as a team, scoring seven times in their last four matches.

He said: “Let’s hope he can get three tomorrow! I think he’ll be very confident, it’s his all-round game that has been very pleasing for us as well. I always talk about that, what else he’s given.

"Carlton (Morris) it’s the same, Browny (Jacob Brown), you look at the running, Andros (Townsend), Chongy (Tahith Chong) the running that he does, Chieo (Ogbene). It’s not just what they do with the ball, I know that catches and get the headlines, the goals, assists, dribbles and all that sort of stuff, but the pressing is really important for us as we're not a team that’s always going to dominate with the ball.

"We want to try and grow and evolve and be better with the ball, which we’re doing, but the work-rate out of possession is key and also I thought his ball retention has been really, really good as well. That’s been a big focus for him, so delighted with what he’s doing over the last couple of games.

"That’s what’s been pleasing, we’ve shown we can pack a punch, there’s been a threat there as well that’s really good.”

Explaining why he did get the nod over Morris to start against the Gunners recently, and then keep his place for City, Edwards continued: “I felt the turnaround from Brentford to Arsenal was really, really quick. Carlton worked so hard, he really did, he worked very hard on that top line and on that day didn’t get the support, the quality up to him.

"It was a difficult day for him, he ran his socks off, but I felt like against Arsenal we were going to need freshness and legs, people who were going to be able to go and go hard for at least an hour anyway.

"Since we’ve tweaked the shape, Carlton’s played there on his own, Eli’s played more of a supporting role, Eli’s come on, it was just a little bit of a flip around. It’s worked well the last couple of games, I love the fact that it’s not direct competition between the two of them as they can play together, but it is good that you’ve got people in form that you trust, especially at that end of the pitch it gives me some confidence.”

Morris himself hasn’t scored since the 2-1 win at Everton back in late September, with both of his other two top flight strikes coming from the penalty spot.

Last year’s top scorer hasn’t exactly been missing chances either, having eight shots on target himself, as the Town chief knows playing his role has been tough at times as Luton adapt to their new surroundings, saying: “It’s been difficult and that’s no slight on him whatsoever.

"I look at that game against Liverpool and think that was one of the best number nine performances I've seen from a player in his shirt since I’ve been here. I thought Carlton was outstanding, his ball retention was incredible, his work-rate, his understanding of what we’re trying to do, his link up.

"The amount of things that went into him that stuck and he brought people in to allow us to have that threat and that counter attack. We are trying to be really brave and play higher up, he might give us that first pass and retain it, but then there’s 80 yards to get in the box and into goalscoring positions.

"What he gives us without the ball, that can sometimes outweigh the goals as well. Clearly we want to be able to score more and create the chances, but at this level it’s difficult.