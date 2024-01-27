Luton boss hails his subs as Hatters knock out Toffees at Goodison Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss hailed the impact of his substitutes after the Hatters booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with the latest of victories at Everton this afternoon.

With the game ticking into the final seconds of stoppage time, Luke Berry, who had come off the bench late in the second half, delivered an inswinging corner into the box that was eventually turned home by fellow replacement Cauley Woodrow, who had broken his hand moments earlier, after the Toffees couldn't clear their lines to make it 2-1 and seal victory for the visitors.

The pair were two of five alterations made by Edwards, who also introduced Tahith Chong, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Joe Johnson as well, with the boss thrilled not only to see his side score, but also avoid an unwanted second successive replay having played Bolton Wanderers twice in the last round.

Luton boss Rob Edwards enjoys the Hatters' FA Cup win at Goodison Park - pic: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

He said: “I think that was a big reason for the celebrations at the end (having no replay). I’m pleased to be in the next round, it’s a competition we really value, one that we really want to progress in and go as far as possible. I’m so proud of the lads, so pleased for everyone today to come through. I’m delighted for him (Woodrow), I thought all the lads that came on had a real impact in the game, all five of them.

"I keep saying how much we value the whole squad, I’m not going to be able to play everyone or pick everyone all the time, but it’s important we keep people motivated, focused, fit, ready to have an impact when you have that chance and I thought all five of them did that. I’m delighted for Cauley, he broke his hand, so he’ll be pleased tonight, but in a little bit of pain.