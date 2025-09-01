Luton boss hails 'real signing of intent' as Iraq international joins from Ipswich

Forward arrives on deadline day

Luton manager Matt Bloomfield insists Town’s final addition of the summer transfer window is a ‘real signing of intent’ after striker Ali Al-Hamadi joined on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town with an obligation to buy.

The 23-year-old burst on to the scene with AFC Wimbledon where he hit 27 goals 48 games in 12 months between January 2023-24 which saw him earn a move to Portman Road, helping the Tractor Boys win promotion to the Premier League, playing 11 times in the top-flight last season. However, the Iraq international, who made 29 appearances in total for the Blues, scoring five goals, has struggled for game time this term, which saw the Hatters make their move.

Manager Matt Bloomfield told the club’s official website: “I’m really excited about this one. I’ve been a long-time admirer of his, and it’s a real signing of intent, especially having seen the way he’s developed over the past couple of years. He’s an incredible man, someone who is comfortable in himself and isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

Ali Al-Hamadi has signed from Ipswich - pic: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

"As a player, he’s got pace and power and wants to get in behind and score goals. His game really kicked on at Wimbledon and since moving to Ipswich, he’s played with some really top players which has improved his all-round game. He’s currently working back to fitness from a slight calf injury, but we’re really looking forward to him being a big part of our future.”