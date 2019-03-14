Luton boss happy to have Cornick back once more

Luton boss Mick Harford was pleased to see Harry Cornick back out on the pitch at Bradford on Tuesday night after the attacker had missed just over two months of the season with injury.

The 23-year-old took a nasty whack to his ankle when coming on as a substitute against Barnsley on New Year’s Day, limping off just a minute after his late introduction.

He was on the bench for the first time since then at the Valley Parade in midweek, getting a taste of the action as well, replacing Danny Hylton with eight minutes to go.

On his return, Harford said: “Harry had a nasty injury, it was a fair tackle by the Barnsley defender, but he had a nasty injury.

"He jolted his ankle and it disrupted him and took him a long time to get over that.

“So it was nice to see Harry back, he’s got that pace and that desire to run in behind, release that pressure a little bit when you come under pressure and it’s great to have him back among the squad.

“We knew eventually we would have to stretch the pitch when the end of the game came and Harry came on and did a good job for us.”