Luton boss happy to have 'Premier League quality' Henri Lansbury getting back to his best for the Hatters

Town midfielder Henri Lansbury on the ball during Saturday's win over Blackburn

Town manager Nathan Jones was thrilled to have ‘Premier League quality’ midfielder Henri Lansbury back in the Hatters’ side once more when facing Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The 31-year-old was in the line-up for the first time in the Championship this term after recovering from injury, giving a strong performance as the Hatters ran out 2-0 winners, picking up a first home win of the season.

Playing at the base of a midfield containing Allan Campbell and Jordan Clark, the former Arsenal, West Ham and Aston Villa player moved the ball around with his normal class and got stuck in with gusto, while he might have netted a first goal for the club, denied by visiting keeper Thomas Kaminski in the first half when bursting through on a rampaging run.

Lansbury’s inclusion also allowed Clark to move further forward, and it was he who had a huge part to play in the deadlock being broken, crossing for Carlton Morris to volley home his sixth goal in sixth games.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “He was brilliant and we brought Henri in to do just that.

"Henri has Premier League quality and that’s what he shows.

"He gives you that nous and that experience and we really like him, he’s just struggled with injury.

"At the end of last year he did his calf, did his soleus so has struggled with injury.

"He got married in the summer, so has had a real disjointed pre-season, but he’s starting to get back to it.

"Now it’s about getting him fitter, stronger as we’ve got Pelly-Ruddock (Mpanzu) back, while Jordan Clark has been absolutely wonderful as a defensive midfield player, but he’s even better when you play him higher and he showed that.