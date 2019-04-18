Luton boss has 'total belief' Hatters will secure promotion

Town boss Mick Harford has ‘total belief’ that Luton will recover from their first League One defeat in six months on Saturday and secure promotion to the Championship.

Hatters have sat triumphantly at the top of the table for the majority of his reign as interim manager, so despite a 3-1 reverse at Charlton, he is confident of remaining on course.

Harford said: “I’ve got total belief in the group and the squad that they’ll bounce back.

"We will be in the shake-up. I believe we will amass enough points, with the games we’ve got left, to get over the line."

It is somewhat unchartered territory for the club legend in his second spell as the Hatters’ boss because from January when he took over, until the weekend, his team had been in relentless form.

However, even despite the end of their record-breaking run, Town still have a five-point cushion between them and second-placed Barnsley, plus an superior goal difference, going into the final four games of the season.

And you have to cast you mind back to September 2016 for the last time Luton lost back-to-back league games, so Harford is confident of a quick response to a rare setback.

He said: “None of us have experienced it (defeat) in the last few months but, as I’ve always said, they’re a solid bunch.

"They’re honest, reliable, they self-police and they will get themselves together, with a bit of help from myself and the staff and we will be 100 per cent ready to go again next Saturday.

“Those boys have been on a 28-game run and I’m not going to sit here and berate them; they’ve been absolutely brilliant and we’ll go again.”