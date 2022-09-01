Luton boss hopes Pereira is ready to play for Town's first team after Bantams loan switch

Dion Pereira in action for Luton during their pre-season draw with West Ham

Luton boss Nathan Jones is hopeful that attacker Dion Pereira can prove he is ready to play a part for the Hatters next season after agreeing to let the 23-year-old move to Bradford City for the remainder of the campaign.

The former Atlanta United player, who has featured in the Premier League for Watford, joined Town in November 2020, swiftly being promoted from the development squad to train with the first team.

He has since made just had three outings for the Hatters though, with one full 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup this term, although did impress during Town’s friendly matches in the build-up.

It has seen Pereira sign another new contract at Kenilworth Road before returning to the Bantams, whom he played 10 matches for last season, with the intention of featuring more prominently for Luton next term.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Jones said: “We are delighted to have tied Dion down to a new contract.

"He’s had a good pre-season and has shown he’s close to the first team.

"To continue his development, we have to decide whether he stays here and is in and around the squad, or he goes out again and gets more game time.

“We felt that with the strength of the squad we have, he might be limited to the odd appearance here, whereas he can go out and play regularly, which he needs to do at this stage of his career.

“We had a lot of interest in Dion, but he went to Bradford last season and did well, and there is a bit of unfinished business there for him.

"He took a bit of time to get settled, picking up an injury early on, but we feel it’s a good club for him.

“He knows the club, he knows the people, he’s playing for one of the most experienced managers in the game and he can hit the ground running.