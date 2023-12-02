Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town boss Rob Edwards has been left hugely impressed by the way in which young defender Teden Mengi has adapted to life in the Premier League with Luton, as he believes the centre half’s wonderful displays show he may have a point to prove after being allowed to leave Manchester United.

The 21-year-old was signed by the Hatters back in August with Edwards stating at the time there was no pressure on the former Red Devils U18s captain, whose first team experience was limited, playing just twice at Old Trafford after spending over a decade with his hometown club, both brief substitute cameos, to break into the first team in his new surroundings.

He had also made just 19 appearances during loan spells for Derby County and Birmingham City, those outings coming in the Championship, but a number of injuries at the back meant he made his top flight debut when coming off the bench in the 2-1 win at Everton.

With Reece, Burke, Mads Andersen and Dan Potts all absent, Amari’i Bell only just returning from his hamstring problem, then Mengi has gone on to become a regular and reliable fixture in the Hatters back three, starting the last five top flight matches and six out of seven in total.

He also got his first senior goal in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, before producing a magnificent rearguard to keep the Eagles out during almost 15 minutes of stoppage time, topping the clearances chart with a mighty 10, also adding three tackles too.

Asked whether he had expected Mengi to make such a start to life at Kenilworth Road, Edwards said: “We really believed in him, that’s why we brought him to the football club.

"For him to be showing the levels that he is already, it’s really impressive and I’m really pleased obviously. He’s a brilliant, brilliant guy who’s got an unbelievable focus, a real desire to show people and maybe to prove to people as well. What he’s shown and what I’m really pleased with is just his consistency, his attitude around the place.

Teden Mengi celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace on Saturday - pic: Julian Finney/Getty Images

"He’s not fazed by anything and I thought last week, I know he got the goal, so that always brings a few more headlines around him, but his all-round performance was brilliant, brilliant. His desire to defend, his duels, he’s getting better week on week.

"I don’t want to put too much pressure on him as he’s a young player still and I think it’s important we all recognise, like all of us, we’re going to have ups and downs, but his level at the moment has been brilliant and we’re really, really pleased with him.”

The defender himself also believes the the increased first team opportunities he has been getting has helped him grow in belief that he has what it takes to perform regularly in the highest tier of English football.

He said: “As the weeks go on and the more and more game time I’m getting, I’m getting more and more confidence from it.

"I feel like I’m really settling in well to the team, so I just want to thank the manager for giving me the opportunity to do what I can do really. The more confidence I can get, the more I can show what I can do.”

Meanwhile, Mengi is now forming part of a solid and dependable back three with Gabe Osho, himself just back from a long-term injury and Welsh international Tom Lockyer as well, the trio expected to line up to face Brentford once more this afternoon.

Edwards knows it puts them in a strong place for when everyone is fit, adding “We’ve got a few to come back who will be very, very close which is great, we’re going to need that, but that’s been the case all the way along since we’ve been here. Whoever we’ve played in those positions, they’ve generally stepped up and done very, very well.

"They do value defending here, and we’re getting worked and tested more than we were last year of course. We’re having to do more of it and there’s a lot of areas we can continue to work on and we are, but the players are up for that challenge.