Luton boss impressed by the terrific form of 'excellent signing' Kal Naismith

Kal Naismith clears the danger against Stoke City recently

Luton boss Nathan Jones has been hugely impressed with the form that Town defender Kal Naismith has shown in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old is easily one of the top performers for the Hatters this term, if not the stand-out player, especially in the last few games, as although Town’s results haven’t merited the points the displays might have deserved, Naismith's ability has shone through.

Solid at the back, his increasing confidence to bring the ball out of defence and beat his man has given a different dimension to the Hatters game, showcasing it at QPR and then again on Tuesday night against Nottingham Forest, one dazzling run in the second half almost leading to an opportunity for the visitors.

With 83 touches, a passing accuracy of 79.3 per cent, nine tackles won and four completed dribbles, Naismith was quite rightly named in both the EFL Stats and Championship Team of the Week for his efforts at the City Ground.

The Scotsman will complete 12 months at Kenilworth Road in January, having racked up 41 appearances since arriving on a free transfer after leaving Wigan Athletic, as Jones said: “We’re delighted with Kal.

"I think maybe a few eyebrows were raised when we brought in him in January, but we knew exactly what we were doing.

"He's a great character, good athlete, good leader, excellent technician and we’re delighted we’ve got him.