Luton boss Matt Bloomfield felt that new addition Lasse Nordås led the line impressively well on his full Championship debut for the Hatters during their disappointing 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle last night.

The 23-year-old was snapped up from Norwegian top flight side Tromsø in January, after a campaign in which he scored nine goals in 28 Eliteserien outings for his former club. With the domestic matches finishing in early December, Nordås was just about to begin his pre-season at the Romssa Arena when moving to Kenilworth Road, and had to be eased into action on his arrival, getting a first cameo off the bench in the 2-0 defeat to Sunderland last week.

However with captain Carlton Morris absent, it meant the 6ft 4in forward was brought into the team that faced the Pilgrims, partnering Elijah Adebayo, as he got through 83 minutes of the contest, until having to go off and be replaced by Millenic Alli for the closing stages. Discussing his efforts on the evening, Bloomfield said: “Carlton woke up and was ill, he was sick in the morning, so I found out this afternoon and he wasn’t able to play.

Lasse Nordas saw this volley fly wide of the target - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"We were really pleased to give Lasse the opportunity. Obviously he’s coming out of his pre-season stage and we weren’t sure how long he was going to last, but I thought he led the line incredibly well. He was physical, worked hard, held the ball up, brought his team-mates into play and probably did everything but score, so I thought he was very good.

“That’s why it was a decision to be made with Carlton missing out, whether we start with Browny (Jacob Brown) and Eli or go with Lasse and we felt like Lasse’s game complemented what we were going to miss with Carlton, which was the reason we went for him. We really wanted to give him an opportunity in front of our home fans to go and play and I thought it brought out the best in him and he can be pleased with his night’s work.”

Nordås did almost mark his debut with a goal inside the opening three minutes as rising highest to meet Alfie Doughty’s inswinging cross, he put his free header over from a matter of yards out. Undeterred, the striker then saw another attempt deflect over, before showcasing his ability to find space in a congested area, denied by a fantastic instinctive save from Pilgrims keeper Conor Hazard, although a raised offside flag meant it would have been chalked off regardless.

The ex-Norwegian U21 international then let fly with an audacious 20-yard volley from Kal Naismith’s long ball over the top that went wide, while after the break, he bagged a first assist when his clever knock-down was headed home by Brown to give Luton a lead they couldn’t hold on to. In between that, the forward showed the physical side of his game as up against two imposing centre backs in Maksym Talovierov and Nikola Katic, he gave as good as he got, with Bloomfield continuing: “He did (go close), very early from the short corner and Alf’s delivery. It was a good opportunity, but it didn’t put him off.

"He kept working and he was cramping up second half and it was a risk how long to leave him because we didn’t want him to suffer an injury, but that and Mark McGuinness picking up a knock as well, it was the right time to make those changes. He’s scored goals and he’s looked good in the crossing and finishing practises in training and the small sided games. He’ll create himself an opportunity, so we believe he can contribute goals, absolutely.”