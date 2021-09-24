Luton boss insists new signing Thorpe will challenge for a place in Town's Championship XI

Luton have signed former Spurs youngster Elliot Thorpe

Luton boss Nathan Jones has vowed that new signing Elliot Thorpe has been brought into challenge for a first team spot at Kenilworth Road this season.

The 20-year-old was announced as the club's newest addition this afternoon, allowed to join the Hatters outside the transfer window due to the fact he was a free agent, having left Premier League side Spurs recently.

Although Luton have already submitted their 25-man squad for the Championship, with Thorpe being an U21 still, he is allowed to feature for the Hatters in the second tier.

Speaking to the club's official website, Jones confirmed that is expected to happen too, saying: "Elliot is someone we’ve monitored for a while now.

"We identified him a little while ago and Tottenham allowed us to have him in for a few days’ training to see how his character is and so on, so we are delighted now to sign him.

“He’s young and a very technically gifted midfield player.

"We try to cover all our groups, but we haven’t got many of that 18, 19, 20, 21 age group that are pushing first team, and Elliot is one that is in that group.

“We’ve covered all the others. We’ve got good experience, we’ve got real good players in the prime of their careers, and we’ve got ones who represent real value – 22, 23, 24 year-olds.

“So it’s just the younger group now that we really need to fill and Elliot comes in as a first team professional to challenge what we have here.