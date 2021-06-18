Luton boss Jones expects Lansbury to add 'top-end quality' at Kenilworth Road

New Luton signing Henri Lansbury

Town's latest new arrival, midfielder Henri Lansbury, will add some 'top-end quality' and Championship 'know-how' to the Hatters, according to Luton boss Nathan Jones

Just moments after confirming experienced striker Cameron Jerome had joined the club, Town announced their fifth signing of the summer, with the former Arsenal youngster joining on a free transfer following his departure from Bristol City.

After leaving the Gunners in 2012, Lansbury really made his name as a goalscoring midfielder when moving to Nottingham Forest for £1m, scoring 33 goals in 150 games, where he was a team-mate of current Town first team coach Chris Cohen.

That was enough for Aston Villa to shell out £2.75m for his services, with the midfielder also playing for England at U16 to U21 level earlier in his career, ahead of a move to the Robins in January when he found game time in the top flight limited.

However, Jones is convinced his new signing can have a massive impact with Luton, as speaking to the club website, Jones said: “Chris played with Henri at Forest, so of course he comes very well recommended.

“But what we felt is that we’ve lost a lot of experience this summer, and with the youth and energy and all the qualities that we are bringing in, we felt that we needed two things: that real know-how at the level, but also that real top-end quality, and we believe Henri gives that.

“He’s a fantastic midfield player, has had a wonderful career, been promoted from the division more than once, has played for some massive clubs and has real good pedigree.

“An opportunity arose for us to meet him, we did and he really wanted to buy into everything.

"He’s still got that hunger, he’s a real good age and an age that we haven’t really got much of.

"With all the other signings being young players, we felt that we needed that balance by bringing Henri in.

“He was instrumental in Bristol City’s first half performance against us recently, when we were 2-0 down at half-time and managed to turn it around.

“We want his quality, and we know he is going to bring that.