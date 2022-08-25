Luton boss Jones keeping his options open as end of transfer window closes in

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones

The Hatters boss isn't ruling out new faces arriving at Kenilworth Road, and confirms he isn't under pressure to get players out before brining anybody in, but he is happy with what he has in the building.

The transfer window closes at 11pm next Thursday (Sept 1), and when asked if there might be any movement in or out at the Hatters, Jones said: "I have a fantastic board here and if there is logic to do stuff they will do it.

"We do our recruitment early. Gary (Sweet) and the board have never really said to me that is has to be one in, one out in terms of that.

"They have backed me if I have asked for something, and then they have tried to arrange something else.

"They have been fantastic with me and I know others (clubs) have got to get one in and one out, but we don’t overspend in any way or do anything illogical.

"We don’t gamble, we don’t put the club at risk, finances at risk or FFP at risk."

And he explained the reasonings behind not having yet made any extra additions to the squad, other than those brought in over the summer.

"We haven’t brought another player in because we haven’t quite found the right one yet that we are convinced is better than what we have," said Jones.

"We don’t need bodies, all we do is sign something better or different to what we have and at the minute, that hasn’t been the case.

"We don’t need bodies because once we get everyone back we are a really strong outfit."

Jones is not a big fan of bringing in loan players, but with some Premier League clubs likely to be keen to offload players in the final days of the window to get players experience, the Hatters boss is keeping his options open.

"If something becomes available because a Premier League club says 'we have a young player that is really talented and we really believe in and we’d like him to come to your place', then we are open to that, but we very rarely take loans.," said the Welshman.

"We did it with Ethan (Horvath) but that’s our only loan.

"Not many clubs can say that because we do fantastic recruitment here and we pride ourselves on the work we do coupled with recruitment, because that gives us assets.

"We have a lot of players here now that are good ages and are coveted by a number of other clubs.

"We’re in a good place and if something comes available then we are ready to act.