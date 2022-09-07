Luton boss knows it's 'not quite happening' for Town striker Adebayo yet

Town forward Elijah Adebayo is yet to score for Luton this season

Luton boss Nathan Jones knows full well that it’s not quite happening for striker Elijah Adebayo yet this season after the forward was forced off with an injury during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic.

The 24-year-old had been such a prominent figure in the Hatters’ climb to the Championship play-offs last term, scoring 16 goals in 41 outings, his unavailability towards the end of the campaign due to a pulled hamstring was a huge reason Town were denied a place in the final at Wembley, beaten 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals by Huddersfield Town.

Although recovering over the summer, the forward has now played eight times this term, but is yet to find the net, with just 16 shots at goal, only one of them on target.

He was withdrawn after 55 minutes of the 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic on Saturday, although according to Jones it was due to a knock, as when asked if there was an injury involved, he said: “I think so.

"He was limping before half time, we tried to get to half time as if we make one of at half time then it doesn't count.

"He said he was fine, but he didn't look fine coming out of the blocks in the second half.

"So we made a change which cost us a change really, so again, we'll look at everything.

"He's putting in big shifts, but it's not quite happening at the minute for him.”

With Adebayo not on the scoresheet yet, the Hatters have seen summer signing, club record addition Carlton Morris find the net three times, with eight of his 18 shots hitting the target.

The ex-Barnsley attacker netted a soaring header from James Bree’s cross at the weekend, as Jones continued: “Personally he’s on a good run of form.

"I don’t mind who scores as long as we win games, but he’s been that, and we should have done enough.