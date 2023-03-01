Luton boss left frustrated by refereeing errors as two 'massive' decisions go against Hatters in Millwall draw

Luton boss Rob Edwards is hoping his side are on the end of some correct decisions after two ‘massive’ calls went against his team during last night’s 2-2 draw against Milllwall.

Official Geoff Eltringham, who had already got off to an inauspicious start when awarding a goal kick to the visitors despite Danny McNamara clearly getting the last touch when going shoulder to shoulder with Alfie Doughty, was then perfectly positioned to whistle for a penalty after Jordan Clark was clipped inside the area by Ryan Leonard, only to give nothing.

Then, with Luton already 1-0 down, seven minutes into the second half, the referee’s assistant kept his flag down despite George Honeyman clearly appearing to be offside on the right flank, his cross tapped home by Tom Bradshaw to make it 2-0.

Jordan Clark saw this penalty appeal turned down by referee Geoff Eltringham against Millwall

Town then displayed great character to hit back thanks to goals from Elijah Adebayo and Luke Berry to salvage a point, but following the 1-0 victory at Birmingham on Saturday which saw Blues defender Marc Roberts only receive a yellow card despite his x-rated challenge on Carlton Morris, Edwards said: “I’ll be honest I’m pleased with the lads, we won on Saturday, but there was a bad decision where we should have been playing against 10 men and then tonight, two big decisions, massive decisions that have gone against us, the penalty and an offside goal.

“I want to be on the right end of some of these decisions as well and I think it’s again, credit to the lads as they knew that, they knew that at the time as well.

“Clicker knew it was a penalty, kept going, managed to stay focused, the lads knew it was offside at the time, so big credit to the lads to be able to keep their heads and stay in the game.”

On the call not to award Clark a spot-kick, Edwards said: “Yes, it was, contact and he kicked the bottom of his foot, it’s a penalty.”

Fellow midfielder Marvelous Nakamba also had claims moments later, but they were turned down too, as Edwards continued: “I’m not sure about that one, I haven’t seen that back.

“Some of the feedback I’m getting, I don’t think so, but Clicker’s one definitely.”

