Luton boss left 'puzzled' by injury to Potts

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has admitted to being left ‘puzzled’ over the injury to full back Dan Potts.

The 24-year-old suffered a groin injury against Walsall back in October, which saw him miss the next four games.

He was then back on the bench the following month for the 5-1 win over Plymouth, while started the Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Southend, making a further four first team substitute appearance, but wasn’t named in the match day squad over the Christmas period.

On his absence, Jones said: “He’s just got a little bit of a sore groin, so we just have to see where he is.

"We’re puzzled as he trained the other day, it’s a puzzling injury and we’ve got to get to the bottom of it really.

"It’s not anything serious, but it’s stopping him really and we need our squad now.

"We need him to be right at it, because our full backs are getting flogged a bit, big distances and we need that to fall back on.”

It’s the same with goalkeeper Marek Stech, who hasn’t been available for the last three matches, Harry Isted taking his place on the bench.

Jones continued: “It's pretty similar, more of a stomach thing really.

"He's tweaked a muscle, so we’re having to be patient with them.

"It must be something in the water in Essex we think, where they’re travelling in, South Mimms I think, there must be a dodgy groin spot.

"At the minute they're touch and go, so it's going to be difficult."

Attacker Harry Cornick remains a doubt too, after having to go off just a minute after coming on against Barnsley on New Year;s Day when injuring his ankle.

Jones said: “We’ve had to really dust them down a little bit, Cornick's taken a whack, a real hefty challenge he took, a fair challenge, but he just caught him, so we’re having to see how he is.

With this Luton's fifth match in 15 days after a gruelling festive period, when asked if he would make changes, Jones said: “We’ve got to take it with maximum respect.

"We can’t go there and take it lightly, because Sheffield Wednesday are a perennial Championship side.

"They’ve been a Premier League side, I played against them when they were in League One, but they’re predominantly a top end side.

"They’ve just had a little bit of a resurgence, Lee Bullock’s done a great little caretaker role there, and now they’ve got a new manager (Steve Bruce) which will give them that little spark, so it will be a massive game.

"We talked about the ridiculous schedule, everyone's sore and tired and stiff, but I think Sheffield Wednesday had exactly the same amount of games as we had, so it’s that type of period.”