Hatters chief wants to keep squad together for a crack at the Championship

Luton boss Rob Edwards has made it abundantly clear that the Hatters are under absolutely no financial pressure to sell any of their players during the summer transfer window.

Although unable to stave off relegation from the Premier League last season a number of the Town squad put in some excellent displays throughout the 38-game campaign which has led to them being linked with moves away from Kenilworth Road before the deadline passes on August 30. They include Elijah Adebayo after the striker reached double figures, plus wingback Alfie Doughty whose set-pieces caused havoc, England U21 centre half Teden Mengi and popular goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

So far though, only midfielder Ross Barkley has moved on to Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee, who could offer him Champions League football next term, while Gabe Osho departed on a free transfer, signing for French Ligue 1 side Auxerre this afternoon, while Dan Potts, Luke Berry and Fred Onyedinma were released.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

With the whole of the squad bar Kaminski back for pre-season training, Town’s Belgian stopper allowed time off due to his involvement in the Euros, then speaking about the state of play when it comes to potential interest in his players, Luton’s coffers swelled by the riches of the Premier League, with two lots of parachute payments coming their way, Edwards said: “None of us have got a crystal ball, but I think we can put a strong message out there that we don’t need to sell.

"We know the club is in a really strong position financially, we’re very well managed, so we don’t need to sell anybody at all. There’s a number of players that did well last season, but we don’t want to lose anyone and I’ve made that very clear to the group as well. That’s why it pleases me at the moment that I’m not seeing anyone at the moment who’s saying to me, ‘here I am, I’m looking elsewhere now.’ I don’t see that at all.

"There’s a real focused group here, who are determined and hungry to try and get back to where we were last season. That being said, if an opportunity comes up for someone and it’s right for the football club as well, I can’t sit here in front of you and lie to you and say that’s not going to happen, but it’s certainly not going to be big, big changes with this group, that’s not going to be the case.

“That was always the aim (to have everyone back), we’re not in a position where we have to sell, so the majority of the group will be here. Obviously Ross had an amazing opportunity and we wish him well, thank him for what he did, Sambi (Lokonga) and Issa (Kabore), loans, but one or two changes as well, some really big players in our history who have played a massive part have moved on, but we’re in a good place, in a really strong position.”