Nathan Jones pictured at Southampton's Carabao Cup match with Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday evening

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has officially been appointed as new Southampton manager.

The Saints made their move for the 49-year-old Welshman after a successful interview at St Mary’s, with the former Brighton and Yeovil defender then watching the Saints edge past League One side Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Carabao Cup last night.

Assistant manager Chris Cohen and first team coach Alan Sheehan have almost left, as a club statement said: “Luton Town can confirm that Nathan Jones has agreed to take the managerial position at Premier League club Southampton.

“With the 49-year-old being under contract until 2027, the board have agreed an acceptable compensation package with Southampton for a deal that will also see assistant-manager Chris Cohen and coach Alan Sheehan join the Saints.

“Jones initially took over a Town side in the lower reaches of League Two in January 2016, leading them into League One and then returning from a spell as Stoke City manager to save the club from relegation back to that level in the lockdown period of 2019-20.

“Last season, the Welshman continued his record of improving the club’s league position in every campaign he had in charge.

"He led Town into the play-offs with a sixth-placed finish – the highest since being relegated from the top-flight 30 years ago – and was named Sky Bet Championship manager of the season.

“Jones departs with the Hatters once again in firm contention, sitting ninth in the table and two points off the play-off positions following his final game in charge at Stoke on Tuesday night.”

