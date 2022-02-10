Luton boss nominated for Championship Manager of the Month award

Luton boss Nathan Jones has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for January.

The Hatters chief masterminded his team to an excellent 10 points from five league matches in the month which was especially impressive considering his side went 29 days without a game due to Covid outbreaks.

Following an FA Cup success over Harrogate Town, Luton then saw off leaders at the time Bournemouth 3-2 thanks to Kal Naismith's truly memorable stoppage time winner, before recording a 2-0 victory at Reading.

Town boss Nathan Jones

Town lost 2-0 at Sheffield United, before bouncing back to defeat Bristol City 2-1 and drawing 0-0 with promotion chasing Blackburn Rovers.

Jones' nomination read: "If any match encapsulated Luton’s continuing progress under Jones, it was their 3-2 win over Bournemouth, following up first-half dominance with the tenacity to score a late winner, which helped them garner 10 points from five games."

The Luton chief is up against Steve Cooper (Nottingham Forest), Marco Silva (Fulham) and Mark Warburton (Queens Park Rangers), with winners announced tomorrow.