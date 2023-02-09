Town boss Rob Edwards is up for the Manager of the Month award

Luton boss Rob Edwards has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Month award for January.

The Hatters chief masterminded Town to wins over Huddersfield, Wigan and Cardiff, taking nine points from a possible 12, plus an FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic.

When named in the running, the nomination said: “Edwards navigated a busy month, which included three cup ties, to oversee Luton’s climb into the play-off places.

"His side continued to impress on the road, winning at Huddersfield and Wigan, to collect nine points from four matches.”

Edwards is up against Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick, who also won three from four, plus the top two of Paul Heckingbottom (Sheffield United) and Vincent Kompany (Burnley).