Luton boss nominated for Manager of the Month award
Town chief in the running for prize
Luton boss Rob Edwards has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Month award for January.
The Hatters chief masterminded Town to wins over Huddersfield, Wigan and Cardiff, taking nine points from a possible 12, plus an FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic.
Advertisement
Advertisement
When named in the running, the nomination said: “Edwards navigated a busy month, which included three cup ties, to oversee Luton’s climb into the play-off places.
"His side continued to impress on the road, winning at Huddersfield and Wigan, to collect nine points from four matches.”
Edwards is up against Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick, who also won three from four, plus the top two of Paul Heckingbottom (Sheffield United) and Vincent Kompany (Burnley).
Winners will be announced on Friday, with the judging panel comprising of former Barnsley manager and Luton midfielder Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.