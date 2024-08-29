Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town manager staying tight-lipped ahead of deadline passing

Luton chief Rob Edwards wasn’t about to give anything away when questioned about his potential targets ahead of tomorrow evening’s transfer window deadline passing.

With Town having just over 24 hours in which to add to their squad, the Hatters have been linked with Norwich City winger Abu Kamara, while there are strong rumours they have agreed a deal to sign Spanish midfielder Lamine Fanne from Swedish top flight club AIK. Expressen journalist Anel Avdić has claimed that Luton are due to shell out around £4m for a player who has made 13 Allsvenskan appearances so far this term.

Asked specifically whether Fanne was a player of interest for Town, Edwards said: “We’re working on things as we stand at the moment. I don’t want to talk about any individuals, but as I say we’re working hard to try and do one or two more bits of business. I won’t name names, or go through individuals at the moment, but we’re working on one or two bits and if we do that, that might affect one or two smaller things with the rest of the group. But the guys are working really hard away from here and in the offices on one or two bits.”

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

Writing on X, Avdić said of a player who moved to Strawberry Fields from Spanish club CE Constància in March 2023, and would arrive in England when the Swedish top flight season has finished in November: “AIK and Luton Town FC agree a transfer for Lamine Fanne. Luton pays just over 50 million, and including all bonuses, the value of the deal can rise to almost 70 million. Fanne flies to London tomorrow, but finishes the season in AIK.”