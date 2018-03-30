Luton boss not looking to rely on others

Luton chief Nathan Jones has urged his side to take care of their own business and not rely on other results over the Easter period.

The Hatters head to Colchester United today with a real chance of pulling clear in the promotion race with six of the top eight all playing each other.

Second-placed Accrington visit Mansfield in seventh, while fourth placed Notts County host third placed Wycombe and Exeter in fifth head to Lincoln City in eighth.

Jones said: “Lets concentrate on our own job and then whatever happens elsewhere happens elsewhere.

“What we have to do is make sure we pick up our points, because if we get to a certain points target then it will be difficult for anyone else to catch us regardless of what they do, so that’s all we’ve got to concentrate on.

“I know it’s cliched, but it’s right. We don’t want to rely on anyone else to do a favour for us.

"If we do our job then we know that somewhere along the line, someone’s going to slip because they have to, because they’re playing each other.”

Town can go into the clash at the Weston Homes Community Stadium with renewed confidence after beating Barnet 2-0 last weekend to end a run of five games without a win.

Jones felt it was a pivotal and justified result too, as he added: “It is a big boost. You want wins, performance levels, I couldn’t really criticise them apart from probably half an hour in the Coventry game.

"It’s important we got the win and we thoroughly deserved it. We played very well, under a lot of pressure, so we showed we can play with a lot of character.

"We’ve shown that in recent weeks, the character that we’ve got, but to play in front of the cameras as the magnitude of the game, especially with Martin (Allen) coming back, it was a big win and a wonderful performance, so that really pleased me."