Luton boss praises experienced Jerome's impact during Swans victory

Town striker Cameron Jerome

Luton striker Cameron Jerome gave further evidence of just what an important player he can be for the Hatters this season with his cameo off the bench during Saturday’s 2-0 win at Swansea City.

The 35-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer from MK Dons, and went on to score five goals in 37 outings last term.

Being awarded a new deal in the summer could have been a surprise to some supporters, especially when Danny Hylton was allowed to leave, while Jones strengthened his front-line significantly, paying undisclosed fees for Barnsley duo Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris.

However, with Woodrow yet to fully fire, Jones opted to bring on Jerome and Morris with an hour gone at the Liberty Stadium at the weekend and the move paid off handsomely.

As he had done in Luton’s 1-0 win in Wales last season, Jerome was the architect of a goal once more, this time receiving Allan Campbell’s header, spinning his defender and then fizzing a pass into Morris.

The striker went on to beat Ben Cabango and drill past Andy Fisher to make it 2-0 and wrap up Town’s first victory of the season, as on the former Birmingham and Cardiff frontman, boss Nathan Jones said: “He is (important), we know what we’ll get from him for a certain period of time.

"He can’t do that for 46 games, we know that, but we’ve signed him for certain things.

"He’s still got pace, power and aggression, knowhow and I thought he was excellent, I really did think the front two were excellent when they came on.