Luton boss praises Hatters fans for making sure Town got over the line against Newcastle

Luton boss Rob Edwards insisted the Kenilworth Road crowd played a huge part in helping get their team over the line during the magnificent 1-0 victory against top four chasers Newcastle United this afternoon.

With the Town supporters singing the name of the absent Tom Lockyer throughout the contest, the skipper suffering a cardiac arrest at AFC Bournemouth last weekend, they also gave the Welsh international a minute’s applause with four minutes on the clock, the number of his shirt.

The hosts responded to the emotionally-charged atmosphere, producing a hugely impressive first half in which Andros Townsend put them ahead with his first ever goal for the club, nodding home on 25 minutes after Ross Barkley had helped Alfie Doughty’s corner on. After the break it became a more even contest, the Magpies pushing for a leveller, with England international Callum Wilson and Swedish forward Alexander Isak leading the line, midfielders Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron constant threats as well.

Luton Town fans hold Tom Lockyer's shirt aloft against Newcastle United this afternoon - pic: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Although Luton remained an attacking force as well, Jacob Brown hitting the bar and Barkley shooting just wide late on, when Town sat deeper in the closing stages, the noise levels raised among the home supporters, every header, tackle, block and clearance cheered to the rafters.

It saw Town safely navigate seven minutes of stoppage time, something that has proved difficult in recent matches, with Edwards saying: “They were with us, they were completely with us throughout the whole game. They know the latter stages we’re 1-0 up, against a top team, a team that’s been in the Champions League this year, they’re going to throw everything at us and put us under pressure.

“It’s just natural, it’s momentum, it’s how football goes. We want to try and be aggressive and put pressure on the ball, which we did when we could, but the supporters made sure we got over the line today.”

After the match, Edwards joined the players on their lap of appreciation, as striker Carlton Morris held aloft Lockyer’s Town jersey. The boss himself didn’t showcase his usual post match celebrations, preferring to focus on the team effort that went into gaining such a result after such a challenging week.

He continued: “It was an applaud the fans, we’re all together, we’re all here to support each other, but it wasn’t a fist pump moment, I didn't feel that today at all. It was, we did our job, we did it well, today was about doing it for Tom and I liked that. The fans were really respectful of that at the end as well. It was brilliant to be able to hold his shirt up. He’s a leader and an inspirational character for us. It was a nice feeling at the end, an emotional one at the end, it was good.”

During the fourth minute when Kenilworth Road rose as one, the advertising hoardings displayed all the names of the medical staff who helped save Lockyer’s life last week, plus AFC Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing, who had signalled to the dug-outs when realising the Town defender had collapsed.

Edwards gave them an extra special hug at the end, adding: “With the medics, I just embraced them at the end and that’s what set me off again, realising again the amazing heroic work they did last week. The football match pales into insignificance at that moment and it still feels a little bit weird me coming here and talking about a game of football.

