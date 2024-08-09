Luton boss reveals experienced keeper has missed pre-season through injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dutch international yet to feature for the Hatters

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has confirmed keeper Tim Krul is on his way back to full training in the coming weeks after picking up an injury during pre-season.

The 36-year-old former Dutch international moved to Kenilworth Road last summer to become understudy to Thomas Kaminski, going on to make three appearances in total, all of his outings coming in cup competitions. With Town returning for pre-season training a month ago, Krul didn’t play in any of Town’s friendlies, James Shea getting through the bulk of the work. U21s stopper Jameson Horlick also got a few minutes as well until Kaminski returned from his Euros exploits with Belgium to join up with his team-mates in Slovenia.

The Belgian got 90 minutes against Scottish Premier League team Dundee United and La Liga side Celta Vigo on Saturday, while with Krul once again not even on the bench, there were rumours floating around that the experienced shot-stopper might be on his way out of the club. However, Edwards was quick to put those to bed though, saying: “Tim picked up an injury that he’s nearly back from.

Luton stopper Tim Krul hasn't been involved during pre-season after picking up an injury - pic: Liam Smith

"It was in the first week, so a really unfortunate pre-season for Tim, but he’s getting back to doing a bit of ball work and handling now, diving into the crash mat, things like that. So he’ll be a few weeks and hopefully he’s back to full training.”