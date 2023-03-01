Town boss Rob Edwards has warned that he will have to manage striker Carlton Morris to make sure the forward doesn’t do any more damage to the shoulder injury he picked up at Birmingham City on Saturday.

The 27-year-old suffered the knock when on the receiving end of a horrific tackle from Blues substitute Marc Roberts which saw him land heavily on the turf.

Although he was a real doubt for last night’s contest against Millwall, Morris managed to be named in the starting line-up and went on to last the whole 90 minutes of the 2-2 draw.

Town striker Carlton Morris on the ball against Millwall

Clearly not quite at his best on the night, Edwards admitted that the leading scorer was playing through the pain barrier for the Hatters, and might even have been the hero, sending a stoppage time header over the bar from Alfie Doughty’s inviting free kick.

With Luton at home to Swansea City this weekend, then giving an update on his shoulder, Edwards said: “It’s not broken, obviously, but there is damage there.

"He was in pain tonight, but huge credit to him, he played through a lot of pain because he’s desperate to play for the football club and help us.

"A lot of credit goes to Carlton there, but I’ve got to make sure that he’s not restricting himself or damaging himself in those moments.

"He didn't want to come off either.