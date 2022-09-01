News you can trust since 1891

Luton boss reveals Town were 'blown out of the water' by Championship rivals Cardiff during transfer window

By Mike Simmonds
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:00 pm
Hatters boss Nathan Jones
Luton chief Nathan Jones admitted that his side had been ‘blown out of the water’ in the transfer market by Tuesday night’s opponents Cardiff City this summer.

The Hatters chief has made nine additions so far ahead of today’s deadline at 11pm, breaking the club’s record fee to bring in Carlton Morris from Barnsley.

He also paid money to the Oakwell club for Cauley Woodrow, shelling out further undisclosed fees for Stoke’s Alfie Doughty, Hibernian’s Matt Macey and Derby County youngster Louie Watson, plus Aribim Pepple and John McAtee from Calgary FC and Grimsby Town respectively, both heading out on loan.

Despite the investments made by Town’s board, with the Bluebirds adding in excess of 15 players this term, manager Steve Morison bringing in the likes of Romaine Sawyers, Ollie Tanner, Callum O'Dowda, Sheyi Ojo and Jack Simpson, to name just five, Jones admitted the Welsh side could offer far more when it came to the bargaining table.

It made Town’s 2-1 success against the Bluebirds on Tuesday night even more satisfying for the Luton manager, as he revealed: “To come away from home, score two goals at Cardiff City, a side that has been playing well, a side that has been spending money as well.

“As we’ve been in the market for players in the summer that they have completely, completely, blown us out of the water for.

“They’ve got a bit of money here as well, so we’re really pleased because we’ve shown we’re a good side.”

