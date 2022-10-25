Hatters boss Nathan Jones apologises to the travelling fans at Watford

Luton boss Nathan Jones has revealed just what he was saying to the Watford fans in the aftermath of his side’s 4-0 defeat on Sunday.

With the Hatters having suffered their heaviest reverse of the season at the worst possible place in which to do so, at the final whistle, Jones went over to raise a hand in apology to the 2,000 travelling supporters.

As he was making his way towards the tunnel, the Welshman then engaged in some verbal exchanges with the jubilant Hornets fans who had seen their side end Town’s seven game unbeaten run in some style.

When asked what had gone on, Jones said: “I was saying enjoy it.

“Watford fans haven’t had that many great days in a year and a half or whatever it is, so I just said enjoy it.

"It won’t affect us, and whatever I get called, or how much abuse I get, we will bounce back because we’re a good group and the honesty we have in the group and the type of group we have.

"I’m proud of our club, I’m proud of what we do and football fans, they’ll enjoy it and they’ll be abusive.

"I’ve got a young woman with kids around her giving us the worst type of foul language and if that’s what they want to do then fine, but we will be back and it’s a long season.

Advertisement

"Ironically we’re above them in the table and I think they would swap places with us in a heartbeat for what we’ve got.

"I’m very confident that we’ll bounce back from this.”

With Town defender Tom Lockyer apologising to the Luton fans who had made the short trip down the M1 for the clash against their biggest rivals, Jones knew they would be hurting after such a display in the eagerly anticipated clash.

However, he was also keen not to let it cast too much of a shadow over what has still been a promising start to the campaign, adding: “We do give them plenty to get behind.

Advertisement

"There was wonderful support at Norwich and we beat Norwich, arguably one of the best sides in the league, we beat QPR at home, so we’re not in the worst place.

"We’ve got five games before the international break to really cement us and to give us a real bit of impetus moving forward.

"It’s disappointing today, but we won’t get carried away.

"We’re hurting as much as anyone else as we do hours and hours and hours.

Advertisement

"We’ll go back to the training ground and dissect that so we can put it to bed, but this group give me everything and we’ve been in a real good place.