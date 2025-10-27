Luton boss shares what he said in post-match huddle after Northampton win

Town chief gets to celebrate first win in charge of the Hatters

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters boss Jack Wilshere revealed just what he said to his players during their on-field post-match huddle after Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Northampton Town.

The Luton chief had gone into the game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Mansfield Town in his first match in charge the previous weekend, a result that meant Town suffered three straight defeats in all competitions, without a win in four, and had only triumphed once in their previous six League One outings, a sequence that had seen them edge closer to the drop zone rather than the play-offs places, which are the absolute minimum requirement this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a goalless 75 minutes that had seen the visitors most definitely in the ascendancy, Nahki Wells going close in the first half, before Gideon Kodua was denied by the crossbar after the break, they finally, and deservedly, moved in front when a fit-again Izzy Jones came off the bench to be sent away on the left by George Saville, able to pick out the sliding Lamine Fanne to score his first goal for the club with what proved to be the winner.

Luton's players have a post-match huddle after beating Northampton Town - pic: Luton News

Faced with around 20 minutes to hold on to their lead due to a lengthy period of stoppage time added on, the Hatters almost saw their hopes of a much-needed victory dashed when Kal Naismith made his only real mistake of the contest, trying to head a ball back to goalkeeper Josh Keeley, only to not get the desired power, as it was pounced on by Ethan Wheatley. He looked to roll his low shot past Town’s Irish stopper, who was able to get a crucial nick, but it was still very much on its way into the net until Hakeem Odoffin slid in and brilliantly toepoked the ball off the line.

The summer signing, who had been making his debut when introduced for the final minutes, an operation preventing him from featuring since his arrival on a free transfer, was quickly engulfed by an animated Teden Mengi and Keeley, with a relieved Naismith offering his grateful thanks as well, and with the final whistle blown shortly afterwards, Wilshere then called for a huddle in front of a buoyant away end, delivering some impassioned messages to his players.

Asked just what it was he said, the boss stated: “I said that, of course we played well, but it’s about Haks who’s been out for a long time and coming back and clearing off the line and celebrating it like a goal. You can see how much it means to you, and I think that was important. Then I said go and enjoy it with the fans as I know they’ve been through some tough times this season, and listen, it’s one game, we’ve set the bar there now, so we need to reach that level every time, but we understand there’s been some difficult times as well, so one game, but we can build on that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boss did admit that his heart was in his mouth when Wheatley’s shot slipped past Keeley and appeared to be on its way in for an equaliser though, continuing: “Yes. I think you saw that togetherness as Kal was outstanding, he headed everything, then a slip and he missed it. Haks clears it off the line and celebrates it like a goal, but that was a tough moment!”

After being jeered off following insipid defeats at Lincoln City and Stevenage in their last two away matches, also losing 3-1 Cambridge United in the Vertu Trophy, the Hatters players were finally able to enjoy their post match celebrations with the 1,500 supporters who had made the short trip to Sixfields, which they certainly did.

It was the same for the recently appointed first time manager as well, able to toast what was the first victory of his spell in charge at the club, unveiling the now expected fist pump celebrations to the away end. On what it was like to do that in front of a packed away end, he added: “It was (a great moment), and I’m just so happy for the players.

"Of course I’m happy for myself, but the feeling since I’ve come in, the players have been excellent. Last week we were a little bit disappointed, it felt like we dominated the game, but then it’s always difficult to try and convince the players, ‘no, no we did some good things.’ They were excellent this week, the way they responded and I think you saw that today, and there’s more to come.”