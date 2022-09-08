Luton boss shrugs off 'pie in the sky' speculation over Seagulls vacancy as Potter leaves Brighton for Chelsea

Luton manager Nathan Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has shrugged off what he described as ‘pie in the sky’ speculation linking him with the vacancy at former club Brighton & Hove Albion following Graham Potter’s move to Chelsea this afternoon.

The Seagulls chief’s much rumoured departure to Stamford Bridge from the Amex, just over 24 hours after the Blues sacked Thomas Tuchel, was confirmed a few moments ago, leaving Albion now looking for a new manager.

Jones, who spent five years on the south coast as a player and has also been in caretaker charge, plus assistant manager and first team coach with the Seagulls, is currently third favourite with the bookies to take over from Potter, as high as 8/1 with Sky Bet, behind Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen and Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper.

However, when asked about a possible return to the Seagulls this afternoon, Jones said: “That’s pie in the sky.

"Graham Potter has done a wonderful job at Brighton, got them into a position, I’ve got a really good job here that I love.

"I wish Graham all the best, for him to leave Brighton, I know that would have been a big wrench for him because he has a good relationship there.

"He has sanity in how he works, but when Chelsea comes calling, it’s a wonderful thing.

"So I understand a decision like that, but that’s got nothing to do with me really.

"I wish him all the best and I know Brighton will have their candidates lined up as they’re a very, very, very well-run football club.

"The owners and Paul Barber (chief executive), people like that, do a wonderful job there.