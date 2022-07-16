Luton boss still looking to bring in a defender during the transfer window

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed he is still interested in bringing in a defender to the club this summer.

The Town chief has made seven signings so far during the transfer window, but believes there will be one more to add to the first team squad before his business is finally done.

Speaking after today’s 2-1 friendly win at Northampton Town, when asked if he was looking to strengthen his back-line, he said: “That’s probably the only thing as we haven’t replaced Kal Naismith as such, in terms of that, so that’s probably the only one in terms of anything that we can do, but everywhere else we’re fine.

"We’ve got our primary business done, the only thing we can do is protect the future of the club in terms of bring in younger players that will give us more impetus in years to come, so we have a constant convey belt if you like from the academy and those that we bring in and develop ourselves.