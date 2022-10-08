Luton boss tips ex-Potter to be a 'big player' for the Hatters after recovering from injury

Alfie Doughty has been back on the bench for Luton recently

Luton manager Nathan Jones has tipped summer signing Alfie Doughty to a ‘big player’ for the Hatters this season after revealing the former Charlton Athletic youngster is training at a ‘wonderful level.’

The 22-year-old was signed from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee in the summer, with Jones having tried to bring him in from the Addicks 18 months previously, and stood out during Town’s pre-season matches with some fine performances.

Brought in for the left wing-back role, with Amari’i Bell tipped to drop back into the back three, an injury against West Ham saw Doughty missing for the first 10 games of the season.

He was back among the substitutes for the 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers ahead of the international break though and although has been on the bench for the last two games, hasn’t come on for his debut just yet.

Once he does though, Jones believes Doughty will go on to prove himself as a fine acquisition, saying: “He’s come back from injury, he had a decent pre-season and then he got injured against West Ham and that’s what killed us a little bit.

"He’ll be a big player for us, he’s training at a fantastic level, a wonderful, wonderful level and he’s been unfortunate, not so much unfortunate, he’s had to bide his time, but he’ll play a lot a lot of games and do very well.