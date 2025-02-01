Luton boss to support Lockyer fully as Town defender might face a second ankle operation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters centre half suffers setback in his bid to make his return to playing

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield will give defender Tom Lockyer all the support he needs after his attempted comeback to playing was hit by another setback this week.

The 30-year-old was looking to take the next step towards lacing up his boots once more following his on-field cardiac arrest suffered at AFC Bournemouth back in December 2023. Back in full training at the Brache, Lockyer was at a point where he was going to get some minutes for the U21s before Christmas only to then suffer an ankle injury in training which required surgery.

Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, the Welsh international who has played 117 times for Luton since joining on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic back in September 2020, part of the side who won promotion to the Premier League, revealed the operation hadn’t been the success he had hoped for and he might have to go under the knife once more.

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer - pic: Liam Smith

He said: "I'm trying to get back on the pitch. Everything heart-wise was looking really good but sadly I had a setback with my ankle three days before I was due to play my first game, so that was really hard to take. Now, on Monday, I need to see the surgeon again because we're not sure the operation was a success and potentially might have to do it again, so when it rains it pours, but I'm one of the lucky ones. I'm here to give football another go and enjoy my daughter taking her first steps the other week, the little things like that I appreciate a lot more, so a couple of setbacks in football is nothing."

Discussing Lockyer’s bid to feature on the pitch once more, Bloomfield, who only took over the club recently, said: “It’s really frustrating for Locks. You don’t need me to tell you, he’s an absolutely incredible man. Looking in from another club last year it was just heart-breaking to watch, then he got really close to a return and hurt his ankle, had an operation, he’s had a little setback with that, so we haven't got an exact timescale on it.

"It’s obviously not going to be an imminent return because he’s had a setback, but we’ll support him the best we can. He’s been incredible since we’ve been in, a real good support, an incredible leader for the football club. He’s been a massive miss on the pitch but he’s still playing his part off it. We’ll support him with that and look forward to welcoming him back as and when his ankle allows.”