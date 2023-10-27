News you can trust since 1891
Luton boss unsure how long defender will be out as Town suffer yet another hamstring injury

Burke could be missing for some time once more
By Mike Simmonds
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:17 BST
Luton boss Rob Edwards isn’t sure just when defender Reece Burke will be back after he became the latest player to suffer a hamstring injury for the Hatters on Saturday.

The 27-year-old had started seven out of Town’s last eight Premier League matches, before going off early in the second half of the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

With Burke having seen his time at Kenilworth Road blighted by injury at times, asked whether he would be available for Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa, Edwards said: “No, he’s not unfortunately.

Reece Burke goes up for a header with Nottingham Forest's Ibrahim Sangare - pic: Tony Marshall/Getty ImagesReece Burke goes up for a header with Nottingham Forest's Ibrahim Sangare - pic: Tony Marshall/Getty Images
"I’m not sure how long he’ll be, but Sunday will be too soon for Burkey which is a real shame, he’s been doing well for us.”

Burke’s injury means Luton are down to the bare bones defensively with Amari’i Bell, Mads Andersen and Dan Potts all out as well.

Jamaican international Bell is getting closer to a return though as Edwards continued: “He’s progressing really well.

"It was always going to be too soon this one as well, but he’s been out training on the grass, on his own and not with the team yet.

"He should be available for the next game.”

On whether Town will see Potts or midfielders Albert Sambi Lokonga and Jordan Clark any time soon, Edwards added: “Sambi is still out and it will be a longer one.

“We can see him and assess him again.

"We’ve got lots of different people that can look after him at the moment, so we’re going to try and make sure we’re in control of that as well as much as possible.

"He’s got Belgium, he’s got Arsenal, he’s got ourselves as well, he’s feeling he’s getting better, but it’s a longer term one.

“Pottsy and Clicker are the same.

“Clicker’s doing well and we’ll hopefully be able to see him before the next international break, but Sambi and Pottsy are a bit longer than that.”

