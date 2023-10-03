Luton boss vows to be wary of Burnley's returning South African international hot-shot Foster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town boss Rob Edwards knows that returning Burnley striker Lyle Foster will give the Clarets a ‘different dynamic’ when they head to Kenilworth Road this evening.

The 23-year-old South African international moved to Turf Moor from Belgian side Westerlo for a fee of £11m during the summer, and made a good start to life at his new side, scoring twice in his opening three top flight games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He then had to sit out three matches though, after picking up a needless red card for hitting out at Ryan Yates during the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, missing the league defeats to Manchester United (1-0) and Newcastle United (2-0), plus a 4-0 Carabao Cup win at Salford City.

Burnley forward Lyle Foster is back for the Clarets after his red card against Nottingham Forest - pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

However, with his suspension completed, Foster is available to face the Hatters tonight, as Edwards said: “He gives them a different dynamic, pace, bit of power, I think he’s improving all the time as well and you can see the work they’re doing with him.

"But they’ve got a good mixture, they’ll play who they feel can win the game and what spaces they need to put people in.

"They’ve got rapid players, good technical players, clever players, and they’ll go with what they see fit to try and hurt us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They’ve missed him from the last three and he gives them something different on the top line.”

Without Foster, Burnley haven’t managed to find the net in their last two Premier League encounters, so it was no surprise boss Vincent Kompany was so keen to see him back.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, he said: “It’s massive.

“Zeki (Amdouni) and Jay Rodriguez have done well in the time they’ve had up top.

"In every game we’ve had at least two or three big chances, so it’s not lacking goals for a lack of chances, we’re just not putting them away at the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Lyle was on a trajectory where he was showing good signs to be a good player in this league.

“When you have someone with momentum, you want to keep them involved as much as you can and hopefully on Tuesday we can have the Lyle we had before the suspension.

“Everyone knows he’s a threat and he scores goals as well.”

Meanwhile, discussing opponents Town’s start to being back in the big time once more, the former Manchester City and Belgium defender added: “I look at Luton in the first three or four games and now and they have improved.

"Last year was two really tough games against them and we expect that again. It’s a really organised and put together squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I have a lot of respect for how they have built it and a lot of coherence in the team. Luton have done really well.

"They are trying tried to find the right formula and they have settled on players who did a good job last season.