Luton boss wants Hatters to give visiting teams the 'full Kenny experience'

​​​​Luton boss Rob Edwards wants opposition teams to receive what he described as the full ‘Kenny experience’ during the Hatters’ final seven home games of the season.

Ahead of the weekend’s meeting with leaders Burnley, Town's home record since Edwards took over had been impressive, with three wins from four attempts, one more than they had racked up in the 11 matches prior to his appointment.

It looked like they were going to improve that sequence even further against the table-toppers, Luton giving Vincent Kompany’s side one of their toughest challenges yet, before eventually suffering a 1-0 defeat courtesy of Ashley Barnes' late penalty.

Luton fans get behind their side at Kenilworth Road

Although beaten on the day, Edwards, whose team remained fourth in the division, said: “We’ve got to try and give teams the full Kenny experience, and I think that’s what we tried to do today.

"No-one’s going to want to come here, but we’ve been very good on the road as well this season, consistent.

"We’ve just got to try and take, as always, every day, every game as a new one and we'll try to be in the mix.

"What I’m saying is I want us to be in the mix with five games to go and if we’re in there, then let’s go for it and fight for it.

"We know there’s loads of teams involved in there at the moment and there’s some that are hitting great form.

"I'm sure there’s a lot of ups and downs and things to go in the 14, 15 games that are left, but I’m confident in this group.

"I believe in them, they believe in each other, they've shown it last year that they're capable of getting there, so that’s certainly our aim.

“It’s nice that we’re still in and around there.

"Anyone watching will see there's a team that’s committed, they've got a few good players and they're going to be really difficult to play against.

"But there’s a lot of teams like that in the league, so we’ve got to try and keep our levels like that from today, that’s our challenge now.”

Although beaten, Edwards and his players were still awarded a rousing ovation from the sell-out crowd afterwards, as they knew their side had deserved more from the 90 minutes.

The Town boss continued: “There’s ways to lose games and that's how you lose a game of football, by leaving it all out there.

"That’s why all the fans were there on their feet and clapping the lads at the end. If they didn’t see that intensity, that passion, that desire to run and fight for the club, they would let us know, but they saw it today, from everyone.

“I’m really pleased and I have to stress this, what they’ve (Burnley) done this year with how they’ve coached them, how they’ve managed to change the way they play, has been brilliant.

"I’ve got a lot of time for them, I love how they play, but we’re never just going to turn up and allow that to happen.

"The best way for us to play is with that intensity and be brave with the ball when we had the chances, which we did and we tried to do.

"We’ve got to try and play to our strengths and play to their weaknesses, where we see them and I thought we did that really well.”

Town’s only concern at the moment is the amount of penalties they are giving away, as Burnley’s spot-kick was the third successive game in which Luton have conceded one.

It’s the only way they have been breached in their last six games though, as Edwards added: “Its been a week of penalties, three in three games and really disappointing, but it says that we’re difficult to break down.

"They weren’t able to really cut through us and the best team in the league, who do that pretty regularly to teams, weren’t able to create those big chances.