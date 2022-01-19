Luton boss wants his Hatters side to be an 'aggressive little fish in a big pond'

Luton boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones has urged his side to be an 'aggressive little fish in a big pond' following their terrific 3-2 win over then Championship leaders Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Hatters went toe-to-toe with their expensively assembled opponents, who boasted £25m signing Jefferson Lerma in midfield, plus £17m striker Dominic Solanke and £13m defender Lloyd Kelly in their ranks.

With Town's record addition Simon Sluga an unused substitute, it meant the biggest sum paid was probably the undisclosed amount for striker Elijah Adebayo, which was dwarfed by the majority of the Cherries side.

Despite that, it was Luton who came out on top thanks to Kal Naismith's last minute stunner, as reflecting on yet another glorious memory his time as manager of the club, plus his 100th win too, Jones said: "It's wonderful, but we’ve had some special moments here.

"I’ve been here in 2016, had a year’s sabbatical, but we’ve had some wonderful, wonderful performances here.

"Night games, and the other day we were on Sky against Middlesbrough, not much in the game and then a five minute spell, bang we blew them away.

"So those are moments that we have here, but we’re very good here, we’re a good side here, and we’re a tough side to play against here.

"That’s how we’ve evolved as in League Two we were the best side in the league, in League One we were the best side in the league, then we go up to a different world, it’s a different pond.