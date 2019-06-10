Luton boss wants to ‘find the code’ for the Championship

Town’s new chief Graeme Jones is determined to ‘find the code’ and discover just what is needed to be a success in the Championship next season.

With the fixtures announced on June 20, the Hatters will find out just when they are getting started in a punishing league that will see them play a number of games in a short space of time.

However, if anything, Jones, who was assistant boss at West Bromwich Albion last term, was relishing that challenge, saying: “It’s a Premier League two isn’t it?

“That’s what I felt after a 10 year break, it’s an exceptional league.

"I hear a lot of negatives about the Championship, over a season there’s a game every three days, it’s the opposite, it’s a brilliant league.

“It’s one that I’d like to succeed in and it’s one that I want to find the code for, as Chris Wilder (Sheffield United manager) has done this season, as Chris has done incredible.

“I think it’s just a wonderful challenge, yes there’s big clubs, but surely as players and a management team you want that?

"You want to go to the biggest clubs in the country and test yourself.

“But as I said, it’s 11 v 11, the crowd don’t play and the management teams don’t play. It’s 11 v 11 on the pitch, so we’re looking forward to it.”

After winning back-to-back promotions in the last two seasons, Jones knows that the Hatters fans are used to successful football.

However, he won’t be talking up Town’s chances at the next level just yet, adding: “Gary (Sweet, chief executive) has reminded me of that, the club’s been used to 1.8 points per game for five years, nearly 10, so no pressure, we’ll just have to try to make it three points.

"I don’t want to put any predictions on anything.

“I think the supporters who I’ve spoken to are intelligent enough to understand the league we’re going into.

“Nobody can tell you how we’re going to do in the next league, so we’ll need to use momentum and be competitive and see where that takes us.”