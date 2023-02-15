Luton boss wants to reward Town's 'amazing' travelling fans with a fine display at Deepdale

Luton boss Rob Edwards wants to reward the Town fans who make the lengthy trek up to Preston North End this evening with another top performance from his side.

So far under the new manager, the Hatters have won three out of their five Championship contests away from Kenilworth Road, and are on a four match unbeaten run having defeated QPR, Huddersfield and Wigan, also drawing with Coventry City too.

That game against the Sky Blues on Saturday saw Luton with almost 3,000 supporters in attendance, the best in the division on the day, as discussing tonight’s clash with the Lilywhites, Edwards said: “How good were they (on Saturday)?

"Am I right in saying that we took the most fans away from home in the EFL at the weekend?

"I think my daughter showed me that.

“That’s incredible, so well done to everyone, thanks for the support.

"I thought they were amazing, we couldn’t get that win for them, but I thought it was a well earned point and a good performance, and I felt they recognised that as well against a good Coventry team.

Luton's travelling fans at Coventry on Saturday

"They were brilliant, and we’re looking forward to seeing them again.

"So safe journey up to Preston, those that are making it, and hopefully we can reward them with a really good performance, and hopefully some more points.”

Since Edwards took over, the former Forest Green chief has received plenty of plaudits on social media for the style of play he has already instilled, with the Hatters becoming an easy on the eye side, who can also mix it when necessary.

It’s clearly getting its results on the pitch too, Luton having won six of his nine league matches, as on the reaction of Town’s supporters, Edwards added: “We really appreciate that.

"That’s down to the players, it really is, they are the ones that go over the line and deliver.

"All the staff work really hard and obviously try to keep everyone organised and give everyone a plan and some direction, but ultimately it’s the lads who go out there and do it.

"So it’s big, big credit to them, and we want to keep doing that.

"We want our supporters to enjoy watching their team and to be proud watching their team, and that’s our aim.

"Of course within that we want to win football matches as well, and so far we’ve been able to do that.

"We’ve got to try and keep working very very hard, stay really grounded, because if we drop down or we think we’ve cracked it, it can smack you right in the face, football, really, really hard.

"So let’s keep working hard, really, really hard, and keep fighting and stay in the mix.