Luton boss wants Town to quieten the 'party atmosphere' at Fratton Park

Luton boss Rob Edwards wants his side to quieten the ‘party atmosphere’ he is expecting to see at Fratton Park this afternoon as Portsmouth have their first Championship match on home soil since winning promotion last term.

The Pompey fans had to ensure over a decade in League One before boss John Mousinho finally led to them to the title last term, as the ex-Premier League side and FA Cup winners made it back to the second tier. With Fratton Park’s capacity now at just over 20,000, Edwards is anticipating a red-hot atmosphere at a ground that Luton haven’t won since 1975, losing seven of their last eight matches, not scoring in their last five visits either.

He said: “We know we’re going to a club that’s done incredibly well, the players are used to winning, they’ve won a league title. John’s done great, off the back of a really good result at Elland Road, it’s arguably the most difficult place to go this year. They’ll be full of confidence and that place will be rocking, so we’re looking forward to a really difficult game.

Luton head to Fratton Park this afternoon - pic: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

“If we perform in the right way, then that’s something we can hope to try and do as we understand this will be a real party atmosphere, there’ll be buzzing to be back at this level. It’s quite intense and hostile, it’s like our place but with more numbers, so it’s something we’re going to have to be aware of.”

Pompey's first taste of life back in the second tier saw them almost pull off a stunning result at Leeds United last weekend. With the scores level at 2-2 going into stoppage time, Callum Lang found the net to five the visitors what looked like a shock three points. However, moments later, Brenden Aaronson equalised to ensure the spoils shared, but on the threats that their hosts will possess, Edwards continued: “They can mix the game up well, they can build and they can play, but they’ve got a directness to their game.

"(Callum) Lang, his running power, they can mix it up, whether it’s (Christian) Saydee up top, they’ve got a little bit of power and different types. They get good numbers forward and they look to try and win every game. So they’ll try and do that against us, look to try and play at a real tempo, lift the crowd and I’m sure they will.

"First league game at home, they’ve got really experience in Marlon Pack who can help run a game. He’s a really good voice and a leader for them as well on the pitch, so I think a really difficult game against a team at the moment that is very confident and performed so, so well in the first game of the season. We’ve got to stand up well to different areas of strength that they’ve got, but if we get our game right, especially from an out of possession point of view, if we get our covering right, get some of our positioning right, then we’re difficult to play against as well, and hopefully we can cause them some problems.”

Asked about Mousinho, who has been a huge success since taking the job in January 2023, Edwards added: “I’m aware of John, we’ve met up a few times. Rich Hughes, who was the director of football there is someone I worked with at Forest Green, so we've spoken a few times over the last couple of years. He’s a really good guy, has taken to management like a duck to water, he’s done incredibly well.”