Luton boss wants Town's players to feel 'unbeatable' at Kenilworth Road

Luton are back at Kenilworth Road on Boxing Day

New Luton boss Rob Edwards wants to make his players feel like they are ‘unbeatable’ whenever they step out on to the Kenilworth Road surface.

The Hatters have struggled on home soil so far this term, with just two wins from 11 games, held to seven draws and also beaten by both Preston North End and Wigan Athletic.

Town had their first chance to get Edwards’ home reign underway dashed last Sunday as their game against Millwall was postponed due to a frozen pitch, meaning they get another opportunity when hosting Norwich City on Boxing Day at 7.45pm.

Luton approach the contest with a seven match unbeaten run in front of their own fans, as Edwards now wants to begin turning those draws into victories, as he said: “You always want to win and you want your home form to be strong if you want to be successful.

"That home form is something you can build something on, we certainly want to try and make Luton a really difficult place to come.

“I want it to feel like we’re unbeatable, I know we’re capable of that.

"I know with the supporters’ help we can make this a really strong place to play for us, that’s what our focus is.

"There’s other areas that we want to improve but with our first home game coming up, that’s something we’ve got to be looking towards.

"We’ve had some good performances here this season but not as many wins as we would like and we want to try and really build on that home form because it can be such a powerful thing for us.”

Edwards also knows the supporters can play their part in helping Kenilworth Road become the kind of place he never relished heading to during his own career.

The former Welsh international added: "I remember playing in a nil-nil draw when they first came up to the Championship in the early 2000’s when I was at Wolves.

"It was a really tough game, the fans were brilliant for Luton and made it really difficult for the opposition team.

"They made it intimidating and it was a fierce place to come so we want to keep that going.

"We want it to be a real fortress at home, we want it to be an intense game, we want to be able to play aggressive football and we want it to continue to be a really, really difficult place to come.

"On a playing side, we need to get that going and hopefully the fans bounce off us, but we’d love the fans to be at their brilliant best as well and really get behind the lads.

"Hopefully we can have a really good first day for us at the Kenny.

"It will be really special, I can’t wait.