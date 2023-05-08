Luton boss warns Town expect the 'best Hull' possible at Kenilworth Road

Hull boss Liam Rosenior

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has warned his side to prepare to come up against the ‘best Hull’ side possible this afternoon despite their visitors having nothing to play for.

The Tigers go into the game at Kenilworth Road safely marooned in mid-table, knowing that they can't finish any higher then the 14th place they are currently in, although a draw or defeat coupled with a Bristol City victory would see them end the campaign a position lower in 15th.

Although it means Liam Rosenior’s side, like Luton, who are assured of third spot, have nothing riding on the result, Edwards said: “Look, I think we have to expect the best Hull.

"Liam will want to finish this season strongly and the players will.

"The players will be playing for their own pride, first and foremost.

"Maybe there are contracts and their own futures as well, so we’ve got to expect the best Hull.

"We’ll have prepared for that, but we’ve got to look after ourselves and do the right thing for Luton Town.

"We’ve done that over the last couple of weeks, because it has been a unique situation for a lot of us.

"It’s only a few more days now to try and manage it before going into what are going to be two huge games.”

Since Rosenior has taken over at the MKM Stadium, he has steered Hull to eight wins and 13 draws from his 28 games at the helm, as they arrive at Kenilworth Road on the back of just one loss in their last eight fixtures.

Speaking about the former Hull full back, who also represented Brighton, Bristol City and Fulham in his playing career, taking interim charge at Derby County prior to being appointed by the Tigers, Edwards added: “He’s done a very good job and is starting to put his own stamp on things from what I see.

"A real clear identity, they’re moving in a very promising direction, they’ll have a real positive mood around.

"They’ll want to finish the season strongly and end it on a high and try to take that into next season.

"I think it’s been very good for him, really impressive with what he’s done with his staff and the players.

