Luton boss will allow one of Town's two ex-Gunners to leave Kenilworth Road in the transfer window

Luton boss Rob Edwards will look to allow one of his back-up goalkeepers James Shea or Matt Macey to leave the club in the transfer window in a bid to get regular first team football, although was remaining tight-lipped on who would be departing.

Following promotion to the Premier League and his decision not to re-sign Nottingham Forest loanee Ethan Horvath, the Town chief had a lengthy search to bring in the two goalkeepers he wanted to battle it out for the first team jersey at Kenilworth Road.

He finally completed that quest last week, Tim Krul joining from Norwich City to challenge Belgian Thomas Kaminski, who was signed from Blackburn Rovers earlier this month and went on to start the opening day 4-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

With that pair now at the club, it leaves Edwards with a decision to be made on the futures of Shea, who has been with Town since they were in League Two, making 107 appearances during that time, and Macey, who was brought back for a second spell by previous boss Nathan Jones last summer, spending the final stages of the 2022-23 campaign on loan with League One Portsmouth.

On the chances of one of the two former Arsenal stoppers leaving, he said: “We will want to try and help one of them out so they can get more game time.

"We can’t have a bloated squad either in terms of numbers, so that’s something that we’ll look at.”