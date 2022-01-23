Luton boss will need to move a few out before he can bolster his squad ahead of transfer deadline

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones knows if he wants to make any new additions during the final few days of transfer window then he will need to make space in his squad by moving one or two players out.

The Hatters chief currently has a squad of 25 available to him for Town's Championship campaign, which is the maximum number allowed, after recalling Peter Kioso from his loan stint at MK Dons recently.

Duo Elliot Lee and Dion Pereira remain at Charlton and Bradford respectively, but with the likes of Glen Rea and Dan Potts barely featuring in recent weeks, then Jones could be tempted to allow them to look elsewhere for first team football in order to bolster his squad for the remainder of the season, ahead of next Monday's deadline.

Speaking after yesterday's 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United, he said: "I don’t think there will be any new additions before Tuesday (against Bristol City) as we probably have to move one or two out anyway to get in.

"We’ll only bring in if it really improves our 11, as we don’t just want numbers.

"We’ve got good numbers, people like Ade Muskwe, people like Fred (Onyedinma), people like Carlos (Mendes Gomes), have not really shown everything they can do yet.