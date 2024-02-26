Luton boss won't 'lose any sleep' over shock rumours linking Barkley with a summer move to Manchester United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards wasn’t about to start ‘losing any sleep’ over reports linking midfielder Ross Barkley with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United in the summer.

The 30-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road in the summer and since recovering from injury to become a mainstay in the side, has been in absolutely sensational form for the Hatters, a huge reason as to why they are fighting hard to stay in the top flight this term. However, speculation mounted from national media outlets over the weekend that the former Everton and Chelsea player could be set for a shock move to Old Trafford once the season has ended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rumours have emerged due to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to buy a 27.7% stake in Manchester United worth about £1.25bn being completed on Saturday, with his INEOS Group to take control of football operations. The 71-year-old also bought Nice in 2019, with the French side signing Barkley back in the summer of 2022, as he went to play 27 times for the Ligue 1 side last term, scoring four goals.

Luton boss Rob Edwards with key midfielder Ross Barkley - pic: Liam Smith

Another link is that joining Ratcliffe on the board at Old Trafford is Director of Sport at Ineos, Sir Dave Brailsford, who was also heavily involved with Nice during Barkley’s time at the Allianz Riviera. Asked if the rumours regarding Barkley, who has a contract beyond the end of the season, were a worry to him, Edwards said: “At the moment now, nothing can happen until the end of the season anyway, so I’m not going to lose any sleep over it at the moment.

"And again, I don’t know if there’s any truth in it at the moment, so it doesn't worry me. But if Manchester United are interested in some of our players then we’re doing something right and the player’s doing something right. Again, I take that with a pinch of salt at the moment as we’re in February and there’s a while to go until the window opens again.”

With Gareth Southgate announcing his England squad to take on Brazil and Belgium in friendlies next month in the coming weeks, there have been calls from various corners for the midfielder, who has won 33 international caps so far, to be included. Asked once more whether he was surprised with the wonderful levels Barkley has reached for the Hatters this term, Edwards added: “No, he’s not surprised me at all.

Advertisement

Advertisement