Luton boss Rob Edwards has admitted he would love to sign on-loan Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on a permanent basis, but knows that any possible deal to do so lies very much in the hands of the player and his parent club.

The 24-year-old started his career with Belgium side Anderlecht, moving to the Gunners in July 2021, Mikel Arteta splashing out a fee of £17.2m for his services, penning what was described as a ‘long term contract’.

However, he has struggled to fully break in at the Emirates, playing 39 matches in all competitions, but his last appearance was an FA Cup defeat at Manchester City in January 2023, while his previous league outing came back in October 2022.

Lokonga finished last campaign on loan at fellow top flight side Crystal Palace, while this year, he moved out again, heading to Kenilworth Road in September, although a hamstring injury suffered during the 1-1 defeat against Wolves means he has featured just twice so far.

Now closing in on a return to the first team, asked whether he could see the Belgian international making Kenilworth Road his home in the future, Edwards said: “I really like him, he’s a brilliant person first and foremost, always smiling, always really positive, great around the place, but he’s a really good footballer as well.

“I would love to work with him for a longer period of time, but I don’t think that will all be down to me. He’s our player, but he’s obviously an Arsenal player as well, so I think a lot of would have to happen.