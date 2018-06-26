Luton bring in Pearson from Barnsley

Luton Town have signed defender Matt Pearson for an undisclosed fee from fellow League One side Barnsley.

The 24-year-old has agreed a three-year contract at Kenilworth Road and is Hatters’ third signing of the summer, along with Sonny Bradley and Andrew Shinnie.

Pearson started his career at Blackburn Rovers, where he won an England U18s cap, but his first senior football came following his release by the then-Premier League club in 2012, when he joined Rochdale.

After a season at Spotland, the Yorkshireman dropped into the Conference to join FC Halifax Town, where he earned recognition for England C, before heading back into the Football League with Accrington Stanley.

Pearson racked up over 100 appearances, scoring 12 times, the last against Town in the Hatters’ 4-1 win at the Wham Stadium in April 2017, before Barnsley paid an undisclosed fee for his services last summer.

Pearson played 19 times for the Tykes and on his addition, Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “We’ve tried to get Matty here ever since his Accrington days.

“He is a player we have thought a lot of, and one we thought would improve us in every year I’ve been at the football club.

“It hasn’t been possible to do so until now, but we’ve finally got the deal over the line.

“We’ve been chasing him for a long time and all parties have shown a desire to get it done, so we are delighted to have him here.”

Pearson himself added: “I’m thrilled to be here. I’ve had it in the pipeline for a bit but I’ve always wanted to come, and obviously with everything to do with the club, it’s a great opportunity for me.

“The manager wanting me to come has been the main thing, and especially with the size of the club, it makes it too good to refuse.

“Before I went to Barnsley, I knew he wanted me, but things change. I’m made up that they got promoted into this league and I just want to get going.

“I need to take this opportunity with both hands and show what I can do.”